Many overwhelming crises affect our world now. As we face so many huge issues, some may think this a minor one: removal of the Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn.
The problem is that this statue represents some terrible things that are continued areas of crisis: that slavery was wrong and has left some people believing that their group is somehow better than, smarter than, more deserving than, less criminal than, people of another group. This is the disease of racism.
That statue represents this disease, and racism does not need to be represented on our courthouse lawn.
It is time, in fact it is long overdue, for the Confederate statue to be removed from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.
Rebecca White
Maple Mount
