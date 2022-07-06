Concerning the House Select Committee investigation of the 6 Jan. 2021, attack on the capital, recall during that riot only one individual, an unarmed lady protester, was killed by a capital police guard.
Over 600 of the Jan. 6 protesters have been tried and placed in jail. In 2020 throughout major cities, we had chaos, looting, arson and the killing of 25 people by Antifa and other anarchist groups. Not many of these groups are in jail or held accountable.
The House Select Committee is nothing but a political dog and pony show. They are very concerned about their safety, but not the safety of the rest of America, or our open southern border that illegals and drugs cross every day.
Each day 150 Americans die from the fentanyl drugs that come across that border. The cost of gas is way up, crime is way up, there is no baby formula in stores, and inflation is eating up Americans' paychecks. They have the time to investigate Jan. 6, but no time to fix Americans' problems?
Mark Twain once equated our Congress to a grand national insane asylum. If Twain was alive today, he would add the White House to that list. They don't have a clue about what is going on in America or how to fix anything. No problem. We can clean out the Washington, D.C., insane asylum in November.
James Goodall
Utica
