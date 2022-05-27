Mark Potts’s letter
Mark Potts’s letter to Reader’s Write showed his compassion for the unborn. If you are a Democrat, you were turned off by his message, or you supported the message if you were a conservative Republican. I will add support by saying the plank in the Democrat party is pro-abortion, while the plank in the Republican party is pro-life. When I learned this fact years ago, I could no longer stay registered as a Democrat.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says Republicans are on the wrong side of history and on the wrong side of the American people when considering the topic of abortion. Don’t be so sure! If the court’s conservative majority does indeed strike down Roe V. Wade, the Democrats might find that decision is not as unpopular as they think.
We conservatives know we still have a long way to go to convince every American of the sanctity of the unborn life. But we also know we are on the right side of God, and on the right side of history. For God said, “thy shall not kill” and that we are all made in the image and likeness of our Lord.
Martha Hall
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.