Cooking team who raised funds for St. Jude’s a blessing
Winter can be a time of bitter cold and desolation. Here is a story of hope.
A few weeks ago, Jerry Morris, his family and friends cooked barbecue to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. They raised $67,000. Now, they cook throughout the year for many great causes. They’ve cooked for St. Jude’s for 10 or 11 years. But this year was different. This year they cooked around an ice storm.
Just think about that for a moment. Who does that, but for a great cause like St. Jude’s? Now, Jerry and his team remind me of Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda in those old movies when they stand up, against all odds, to help others. The Everyman. They don’t see themselves as heroes, but they do heroic deeds. Jimmy Stewart had a scene in the Civil War movie “Shenandoah” when he was searching for his youngest son. He said “We just got to try. Because if we don’t try, we don’t do. And if we don’t do, then what are we on this earth for.”
Our community and St. Jude’s are blessed and fortunate to have people like Jerry and his team. Thanks.
Bert Barker
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.