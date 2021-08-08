County should fix drainage issue along Panther Creek
Daviess County has a severe drainage problem along Panther Creek and improvements are needed. The members of the Fiscal Court are aware of the problem, and their only solution is to put out high water signs. The signs are in no way an answer to the problem.
With two successful businessmen as members of the Fiscal Court that have experience and plumbing knowledge, they should know that after a drain is fully plugged, it takes more time and money to fix the drain than if it was addressed earlier. Daviess County is far too successful in the agricultural industry to fail to see the importance of a proper drainage system.
County Engineer Mark Brasher and County Commissioner Charlie Castlen have been out to evaluate the drainage problem and they said, “no,” the county will not currently address the issue. According to Brasher and Castlen, County Attorney Claud Porter will not sign off on fixing the drainage along Panther Creek unless the water is getting into people’s homes, because the liability is too high.
It seems as though the county attorney would have more issues to oversee than trying to control drainage. Daviess County is a farming community, but those representing us are not considering the needs of farmers and those along Panther Creek. In more ways than one, it’s time to drain the swamp.
I encourage anyone that is concerned with the drainage problems in our area to please contact your local elected officials.
Carlus Mercer
Utica
