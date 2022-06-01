County should sell Confederate statue in surplus auction
Now that the courts have ruled that the Confederate statue is owned by the county, why not offer it up in the next county surplus auction, along with the old mowers, dump trucks, former sheriff’s SUV and other miscellaneous equipment?
It is my understanding that because the county has maintained it over the years, which lent itself to the court’s decision on ownership, this would be one way of recovering some of those past costs. Seems to me that this would be a win-win situation.
I have posed this question to the Fiscal Court and received no response.
Sammy King
Owensboro
