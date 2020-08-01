"Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth to this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal."
I learned of Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address as a student, growing up in Daviess County. His words inspired me, as they have generations of Americans over the last 150 years. They form part of our national psyche and help define our patriotism.
Regarding that statue on the courthouse lawn in Owensboro, let's not forget that every Confederate soldier with a rifle, given the opportunity, would have shot Lincoln dead in a heartbeat.
I have a hard time believing that statue depicts Owensboro's kind of hero.
Eric Fruge
Lexington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.