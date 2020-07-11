In the three years that followed the Charleston, S.C., shooting, Texas removed 31 Confederate memorials.
The Robert E. Lee Monument, formerly in New Orleans, Louisiana, was removed by official order and moved to an unknown location on May 19, 2017.
These statues were just some removed in former confederate states. So when I read the county commissioners of Daviess County, Kentucky, a non-Confederate state, could not summon the same vision or perhaps courage to lead as former Confederate states have, by not voting to remove the statue of honor for slavers and traitors to this country, questions entered my mind.
Here in the state that was the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln — assassinated by a Confederate sympathizer — here in this non-Confederate state, what reason other than lack of a moral compass and/or an adherence to white supremacy --that ugly legacy of the Confederacy -- did these commissioners deem reason enough to kick the can down the road? A road 155 years long.
If you want to lead, make the world a better place!
Randal Lanham
Hardinsburg
