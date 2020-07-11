I am a longtime Owensboro resident who is moving back here following my company’s embrace of remote work. I lived in Northern Virginia, which has fully embraced simple preventative measures like face masks, a wider availability of hand sanitizer and crowd restrictions.
The lack of these measures in Daviess County is appalling and immoral, and I blame tepid city and county leadership for not stepping up to the moment.
It astounds and angers me that very few of our leaders are seizing the moment. Outside of Gov. Andy Beshear, who is doing anything for us? Who is locally promoting a culture to slow virus transmission through clear messaging and guidelines? Who is providing the public the necessary tools?
We can manufacture and distribute in our town to the public at an unbelievably cheap cost gallons of sanitizer and thousands of face masks — items we now know significantly slow and isolate the spread of this highly-contagious pathogen. We can issue restrictions on gatherings and provide ordinances for mask wearing in public spaces. But we don’t.
By not doing so, Owensboro tempts fate. Should we continue down this road, it’s only a matter of weeks or months before the disease sickens and kills some of the most susceptible members of our community — nursing home residents, jail inmates and the workers who have unwittingly become the front line in the fight against COVID-19. By then, any measure will be for naught. We need our leaders to step up and do something. Otherwise, the past is prologue.
Tyler Sagardoy
Owensboro
