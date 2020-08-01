There was an article published July 12, 2020, by James Mayse in the Messenger-Inquirer about a past Daviess County jailer that current Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger would like to have remembered.
William Lucas was the Daviess County jailer in 1884 and a former Confederate soldier. When a Black inmate, Richard May, was arrested and placed in his custody, several attempts were made by locals to lynch him rather than let him stand trial. William Lucas could have simply let the mob take Richard May and no one would have said a thing, it happened all the time in that era.
On July 13, 1884, a mob of armed men again demanded Richard May, and William Lucas was killed by the mob. He gave his life defending a Black man when he simply could have turned him over. That kind of integrity, commitment to justice and public service needs to be recognized. Would Mr. Lucas have died defending this man if he were a racist? Probably not.
Art Maglinger said, "I feel that sacrifice is worthy of recognition, and Lucas' story is a cautionary tale (against) painting with a broad brush."
My suggestion is that the county re-dedicate the statue on the courthouse lawn to William Lucas with a new plague that includes a brief statement about his sacrifice for justice. It seems justice is what is being requested here.
(May I also add how disappointed I was to read that the City feels it has the right to censor what history can be presented in our local museum.)
Carolyn Williamson
Utica
