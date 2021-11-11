The Messenger-Inquirer headline announced the good news on Tuesday, Nov. 2: The European Union lifted tariffs on the bourbon industry that were instituted by the Trump administration.
And we recently received more good news for Kentucky. Ford Motor Co. and its partners unveiled a $5.8 billion plan to build vehicle batteries in Kentucky, resulting in the creation of over 5,000 good-paying jobs. This new agreement is being hailed as the largest job creation effort in the history of Kentucky.
What do these initiatives have in common? They were accomplished by the leadership of a Democratic president and the Democratic governor of Kentucky. President Joe Biden's predecessor used tariffs as a weapon against our own allies, costing the Kentucky distillers and farmers millions of dollars in trade. President Biden's team skillfully negotiated the removal of these tariffs.
Gov. Andy Beshear's predecessor and our Republican legislature supported a deal to construct an aluminum plant linked to questionable Russian businessmen.
That project flopped and cost Kentucky taxpayers over $15 million in incentive giveaways.
Democrats in Kentucky and across the nation have always worked hard to provide better-paying jobs, affordable healthcare and educational opportunities for us all, while Republicans have prioritized putting more money in the pockets of the wealthy and blocking common-sense legislation which improves our lives.
So for the good of Kentucky and our nation, support and vote for Democrats!
Larry Miller
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.