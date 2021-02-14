“I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of (fill in the blank) now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.”
This is the oath 100 senators took Feb. 9 at the beginning of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. How can anyone “do impartial justice” when the jurors are co-conspirators ? Any juror who decided in advance how he/she would vote is not being fair, righteous or moral. They are not honoring the oath they took.
Trump must be held accountable for his actions, even though he is out of office. World War II criminals were followed, found and held accountable years after the war ended.
Richard Thomson
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.