Regarding the LGBTQ non-discrimination ordinance proposal before Daviess County Fiscal Court, some false information has been put forward. So, here are a few facts:
First, what is bigotry? It is “intolerance toward those who hold different opinions from oneself.” Whether the intolerance is religion-inspired or motivated by something else, it is still bigotry.
Second, does freedom of religion give one the right to be intolerant? Freedom of religion gives us the absolute right to believe anything we want to believe, including that it is virtuous to be intolerant.
Third, does freedom of religion give one the right to discriminate against certain groups of people? Obviously, there is no absolute right to discriminate. If there were, it would be impossible for 23 states to have statewide LGBTQ non-discrimination laws.
Where there are not statewide laws, as in Kentucky, it is often up to local governments to pass ordinances, and that takes us to what is being debated locally.
Fourth, some opponents of the local ordinance argue that sexual orientation is a choice. Most scholars in the field disagree. According to the American Psychological Association, “most people experience little or no sense of choice about their sexual orientation.”
Further, most Americans support gay marriage. A May 2019 Gallup poll showed 83% of Americans ages 18-29 supported gay marriage. Support among all adults was 63% and among adults in the South was 57%. (https://news.gallup.com/poll/257705/support-gay-marriage-stable.aspx)
Fifth, some ordinance opponents argue that the LGBTQ community seeks special rights. No, they seek equal rights with everybody else in the community.
This is a community values issue. What do we value? Equality for all? Or intolerance?
Paul Morsey
Owensboro
