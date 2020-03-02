Nihilism remains the GOP’s ultimate Trump card. They are counting on citizens of good faith to give up, to quit the field, to say “who cares?” So is the party’s most reliable ally, Vladimir Putin. And so are the oligarchs, domestic and foreign, who have converted our planet into a vast and decaying casino.
Don’t let them sucker you.
Be a fanatical optimist. Make a plan. Take action. Listen to your conscience. Vote.
A brighter dawn might await all of us, but we have to work for it. Get off the couch, take to the streets. The freedom we once had, before Trump, is worth fighting for. It was worth it during the civil rights movement. It was worth it to stop an unjust war in the '60s and '70s. It was worth it to give millions of Americans the right to vote, who had been denied that right. Trump's fanatics say they are ready to fight for Trump. I am ready to fight against him.
If the people of Owensboro are too complacent to fight for the freedoms we once had, then I will go where they are ready to stand up to those that would take away our freedoms.
Danny Baggarly
Owensboro
