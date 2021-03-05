Ms. Mary Danhauer's Readers Write letter states, "White supremacy keeps our democracy from reaching its full potential." It goes on to say, "Democracy welcomes all people, but not all ideas, especially those ideas that would limit the voices of some."
It's interesting to hear the progressive political correctness folks want to limit freedom of speech and ideas that are not in line with their agenda. They have a lack of tolerance for any opposing views. They want restrictions of free speech by coercion and censorship.
If white supremacy rules this country, how did former President Barack Obama get elected two times? Under our democracy, former President Obama reached his full potential as would any American who worked hard to do so. Our military is made up of different genders, races and diversity of backgrounds.
From 1775 to date, 1.8 million of those soldiers have died to keep us free and live our lives the way we want to. As the late, great black comedian Godfrey Cambridge once said, "You're not going back to Europe, and we are not going back to Africa, because together, we have a good thing here."
With all do respects, let's not mess up America with spewing of vengeance, bitterness, hatred and division.
James Goodall
Utica
