Attention, recipients on a fixed income, let's not get left behind again! I am not at all against raising minimum wage. I am 100% for wage increases. Why the wage is where it is now is because the Democrats, without the help of any Republican votes, got it there. Florida has already enacted a $15 minimum wage increase starting in 2021. The president can order a $15 wage increase, but only for federal workers. What will happen to those of us on fixed incomes? Will we be able to pay for the increases in products and services? Don't think so!
All I'm saying is no one is asking questions as to how do those of us get included so as to be able to afford those expected price increases? (I do believe President-elect Biden will eventually do it). Again, I am all for everybody getting as much as possible. All I'm saying is that we all remind the politicians that we are watching and demand we be included!
Philip Moorman
Owensboro
