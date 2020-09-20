Let me start by saying I am thoroughly disappointed in all of our elected officials in Washington D.C., especially those in leadership positions. They failed miserably in performing their most basic constitutional responsibilities.
Our country is being attacked by an unseen enemy — COVID-19. Unlike Sept. 11 or Pearl Harbor, which had specific targets, COVID-19 is attacking nationwide. The response to this attack required a comprehensive, coordinated and nationwide plan. Instead, we got a fragmented, slapdash, Band-Aid response accompanied by empty promises.
Adding insult to injury, the COVID-19 relief legislation was used as cover to provide political paybacks to big money campaign donors.
The truly sad part of this is that we, the people, allowed this to happen. We share in the responsibility for the turmoil, corruption and the just plain bad behavior of the past few years because we elected these officials.
It’s time for a new game plan. Right now, we have prima donnas on the field who are refusing to work together for the good of the team. It’s time to send them to the locker room and put the seasoned veteran and the talented rookies in the game to pull the team together and win the game. Hopefully, it’s not too late.
Jason Roberts
Utica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.