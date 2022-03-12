I am hoping the article that appeared in the Thursday, March 10, Messenger-Inquirer ("Ambulance service not in Anthem network") is not the end to this story.
It is my understanding that there is a "contract" that was negotiated with AMR (ambulance service). This contract was negotiated by our city and county elected politicians. I do not understand, nor accept, that nothing can be done. A contract can always be negotiated. This should have been addressed during negotiations.
It should be demanded by our officials that the ambulance service accept Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield. As a taxpayer, I find our politicians' indifferent attitude concerning to say the least. Every contract is negotiable and to say that there is nothing that can be done is unacceptable to this taxpayer.
Norman Byers
Owensboro
