Pray to end Abortion
Adam and Eve were created instantly. Since then, God designed a gestation period of nine months to create more humans. From the basic building blocks of living cells, of which we are all made, through the tissues built from the sperm and egg cells, the organs form the tissues, the systems from the organs to the complete human being, there is not just a blob of tissue but a human life in the making.
Abortion stops a process. So to interrupt the gestation process you are aborting human life.
Some place a vast amount of value on precedents. Pro-choice claims a 50-year precedent for abortion. How many years were the precedent of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness on the books before 1973?
Pro-choice is taken to mean you can abort an unwanted pregnancy. So why can’t you shoot (abort) someone you also consider unwanted? Pro-choice also has every intention to codify something immoral and indecent. I would say the right to life is already codified in our constitution and the Ten Commandments.
There would be a lot fewer unwanted pregnancies with the practice of a few old virtues, and outdated according to some, religious faith, self-discipline, a willingness to sacrifice for what is right, and making the primary use of the reproductive system procreation for which it was instituted.
I pray the Supreme Court will rule accordingly in its upcoming session. Pray to end abortion.
Frances Thomson
Owensboro
