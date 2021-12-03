The Owensboro High School Red Devils' football season ended with a loss to Lexington powerhouse Frederick Douglass. The team fell short of the goal with which they began the season: to win the state championship. The course of the season shifted as the star quarterback, on whom championship hopes rested, departed early to begin his college career.
Some may think that's when the season ended. In reality that's when the season began that players and coaches will always remember.
Coach Jay Fallin expressed his gratitude to the departing player for his contributions to the football program. He wasted no words in frustration but instead preached the gospel of the next-man-up. Players stepped up and the team continued to win until its loss in the playoffs to an excellent team.
Sports teach young persons values such as discipline and teamwork. In place of a trophy crowded amid others in a school cabinet, Coach Fallin and staff taught the young men in their charge to accept life's setbacks and go on.
Some of sports' lessons fade while others only increase. Coach Fallin has taught his players, and all of us, how a person responds with grace in the midst of adversity. Our Owensboro community is better for the lesson.
Rev. Ray Clark
Diocese of Owensboro
