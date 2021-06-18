The U.S. is made up of a very diversified population. We have all kinds of races, genders, cultures, religions and lifestyles to make up this great country we call the United States. It's, in fact, a melting pot of humanity from all walks of life and from all nations. One thing the majority of Americans hold dear is freedom of speech, to be independent and to think for ourselves.
We have paid a heavy price in blood to keep our freedoms from those who would take it away from us. There was a time the folks on the far left believed in those freedoms, too, and would debate and discuss their side of the issue. But today, the far left has gone down the toilet with their extreme radical agenda. They think by stopping free speech, coercion, censorship and bullying, they can create a utopia where we all think alike and act alike.
You may be stupid to think you can get away with pushing this agenda, but the American people are not stupid and will not buy into this garbage. In the end, you will lose. All you have to offer is bitterness, hate, division and vengeance. That's who you are. That's not who we the people are. In the end, we will win.
James Goodall
Utica
