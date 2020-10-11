Although I now live in rural Daviess County, I grew up in Owensboro and my mother and sister live in the city. I have a keen interest in city government and in having the most qualified honest elected officials representing city residents.
I have known Debbie Fillman and Dale Taylor for many years. Both are extremely community-minded and are running for the right reasons. Both want to see our city move forward in a fiscally responsible way. Neither of these two individuals take the decision to run for public office lightly and both have much to offer.
Debbie brings a strong background in community service and finance as the former executive director of the Green River District Health Department. She is dedicated, takes a reasoned approach to solving problems, and is an independent thinker.
Dale has an extensive background in business and community involvement. Dale is an “out of the box” thinker and recently spearheaded the efforts to bring awareness to dilapidated properties in the city. He will listen to the concerns of city residents and be a voice of reason and transparency.
Voters have four votes for city commissioner. I ask that you give your careful consideration to casting two of those votes for these two fine individuals.
Bruce Kunze
Utica
