The country has been at an inflection point for some time now and proponents’ voices of one conversation remain clear — bridging differences is not an option. There are those who have trouble finding agreement on basic facts as a starting point for dialogue. It is our culture of contempt, along with the threat of political violence, that convinces some that there is no alternative to dialogue. Attempts to convince us that it's our patriotic duty to see the humanity in people that we disagree with are nonexistent. The question of where we turn was answered before. We turn on each other, not toward each other.
The voices assume that their perceptions are reality while disrespecting others. Their perceptions are held so tightly, there’s no courage to admit mistakes. They embrace distortion to exploit others who aren’t capable of challenging their own perceptions of reality. Instead of seeking validation from experts and those with credibility, only those with like-minded perceptions are sought.
Are we open to modifying our perceptions if the preponderance of evidence demands it? Rigidity of mind is far worse than being wrong. Defense of the indefensible might be a perception, but it is not reality. Such has been the case with the Fox News and talk-radio cultures. WOMI has a real problem. It may consider reviewing disclaimers of expressed opinions and conduct not necessarily being its own. Responsibility for inaccurate content is one thing. Aggravating contempt is another. Evidently there’s too much money in it. Tabloid society …tabloid radio station.
Robin Roberts
Owensboro
