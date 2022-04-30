The 2022 session of the General Assembly is now history, but the impact of its legislative work will negatively impact the citizens of Kentucky for years to come.
The Republican-dominated legislature showed its true colors by voting to give themselves a healthy pay raise, while at the same time intentionally overlooking the teachers' need for a similar raise.
And if that was not a clear display of their disrespect for educators, who have struggled to maintain learning during the pandemic, they also passed legislation which will dictate what is taught in the classroom instead of leaving that to local school boards and professionals.
Whatever your political persuasion, surely you must realize this is a serious, unprecedented step in the history of our state. To add credence to this argument, just look at their action in prematurely ending the pandemic state of emergency, over the objections of Gov. Andy Beshear.
By trying to score some cheap political points, they now have ensured that over 455,000 Kentuckians in need will not receive food assistance and other medical benefits.
Ask yourself why they continue to hammer away at those in need while passing tax legislation which benefits those with the highest incomes. They either don't understand the struggles of many Kentucky families or the simply don't care.
And sadly enough, this will continue if we continue to elect this brand of Republican to office. Kentucky needs to elect candidates who understand and appreciate the needs of all Kentuckians.
Larry Miller
Owensboro
