Girls’ regional tournament game was a joy to watch
The regional tournament semifinal game between Apollo E-Gals and Breckinridge County was indeed a joy to behold.
The intensity, the strength, the grit of both teams’ players exemplified the beauty of the female athletes at their finest.
Playing to win was indisputably apparent in the hearts of those young women and not one would be denied until the sound of the final buzzer. What a performance! It was a privileged to watch.
Bravo, ladies.
Pam Scott
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.