Giving donations shouldn’t result in harassing phone calls
Stop donations, as bad as it sounds!
All these foundations we donate to must pass our information to each other, thus all the harassing phone calls we receive. I have received hundreds of calls each week, resulting in my cursing some of them, and asking them why don’t they get a job and stop harassing people?
Now, when I receive a call, I answer and immediately hang up, but in doing that, it also tells them that you are a live person! It is almost too late now that they know the ropes. Let them know you know what happens when you donate to them! Give at your own peril!
Philip Moorman
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.