Robin Roberts, in a Feb. 27 letter, attacks Theresa Rowe's pro-life stance, God's word, and God Himself. Space will not allow me to refute all of Robert's rantings, but I will address two.
Roberts states that God is not pro-life because of killings attributed to Him in scriptures. In reviewing two such examples, the destruction of both Sodom and Gomorrah and the Canaanites, we see that these civilizations were judged for sexual perversion, child sacrifice and other abominable sins.
God is just and He will judge us for the same things. President Joe Biden and his administration are attempting to increase abortion worldwide and legitimize sexual perversion by the Equality Act. Romans Chapter 1 outlines the fate of people and nations who reject God's laws. Secondly, Roberts instructs Rowe to familiarize herself with stare decisis. Perhaps Roberts should also. Stare decisis refers to determining litigation according to precedent.
There are many precedents of God's judgment throughout history. At Nuremberg, Justice Robert Jackson prosecuted the murderous Nazis, whose defense was obedience to German law.
Jackson asserted that there was a "higher law" that transcends the laws passed by humans. (Matthew 24:35) We will all answer to God's law. (Hebrews 9:27) That judgment is called the Great White Throne and those who reject Christ will be judged for their sins. There will be no grace there. Grace is now. There is a higher law than the Supreme Court. Repent of your sins and receive the forgiveness of Jesus Christ.
Mike Reeves
Owensboro
