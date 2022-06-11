Gun violence will continue because of greed by politicians
Will these senseless mass shootings ever end? Probably not, unless politics and the greed of firearm companies are taken out of the equation.
In my opinion, as long as politicians are being paid off to support the NRA, these senseless, evil acts of the murder of innocent victims, including children, will continue. We need to remove all of these “political pay-offs,” ban the selling of these AR-15 firearms, and elect political leaders who will morally and responsibly address this crisis in our country.
Please continue to pray for an end to hatred and violence.
G. Morton Estes
Owensboro
