Half marathon was top-notch event for great cause
As one of many participants in the Wendell Foster Half Marathon on Saturday, Nov. 13, I would like to express my appreciation to everyone who contributed to this extremely well-organized race.
What a wonderful event, and what a great cause it serves.
Well done, Owensboro!
Siebrand Dooper
Owensboro
