“Hayden Road area heating up”? (M-I, Saturday, Feb. 20). Heating up indeed! The problem? Hayden Road itself.
I moved into this area nearly 22 years ago. Back then, Hayden Road was a 16-foot-wide country road with two blind hills and three sharp curves. 22 years later? Same old country road! But now it’s a major thoroughfare with the elementary school, which the county engineer at the time told officials not to build there because the road could not handle the traffic, to the new hospital, the bypass and now the new middle school with 900 students and staff.
Coming in from the county, which road do you think will get that traffic too? The county widened and rebuilt Daniels Lane. It’s time the county took some responsibility and did the same for Hayden Road. Oh, I get the same old story from the county government saying they don’t have the money. How much tax dollars have been added to the coffers over the years because of all this development? And the intersection with Thurston-Dermont road? Please, don’t get me started.
David Ryan
Owensboro
