Following my last Readers Write, I was accused of oversimplifying the difference between the Republicans and Democrats. I was provided a socialist Democrat's wish list, which looks like wishful thinking:
1) Killing the unborn by abortion
2) Raising taxes
3) Eliminating coal and oil fracking
4) Socialism – free everything except your freedom
5) Open borders
6) Defunding the police
7) Cutting military spending
I attended a two-room Catholic school, so I didn’t learn the use of the term “man-splaining,” but what I did learn in school was to kneel to pray and stand for the National Anthem. I was taught to respect others and their properties.
Democrats believe you should kneel for the National Anthem, remove “under God” from the Pledge and burn others' properties. It appears they have not much time to pray because their time is spent yelling and intimidating their fellow human beings, including our Sen. Rand Paul and his wife.
Nancy Pelosi has been unmasked for the hypocrite she is. Nancy’s bad hair day is trumped by the hair loss of small business owners trying to keep themselves and their employees from going bald during the pandemic. When the smoke clears from burnt buildings, the Democrats will be able to see the blood in the streets from killings, beatings and the boarded up buildings due to rioting and looting in these democratic run cities. Maybe then they will realize why they lost the election to Trump. They can always blame the Russians again for their loss.
Larry O'Bryan
Philpot
