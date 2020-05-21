The Messenger-Inquirer's Memorial Day service article in the May 19 edition stated that the coronavirus pandemic has canceled the Memorial Day services. I beg to differ. The virus did not cancel the events, people did.
I find it incongruous that a memorial service to the brave souls that fell to defend freedom is canceled because of fear. Those brave men and women faced mustard gas in trench warfare, machine-gun fire across open beach landings, kamikaze pilots, hidden tunnels and trip wires, scud missiles with chemical warheads, IEDs and countless other perils. They lived in the mud, fought hunger, bone-chilling cold, blistered feet, dysentery and malaria, and still they stood their posts. What if instead of rising to the call of duty, these souls succumbed to fear and hid? They had much more to fear than a virus.
There are ways that this ceremony, a solemn tribute to those that gave all, could still be made possible. If we are still the free Americans our forefathers fought and died for, then we should still have the right to choose.
On a day to remember our fallen, you say nothing will happen. I cannot think of a better day to step up and say I will no longer let fear rule my day.
Kevin Snodgrass
Lewisport
