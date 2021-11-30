I’d like to congratulate Richard House on his moving to the State Board of Elections. The state is getting a very knowledgeable and loyal person, who will be a great asset to the board.
He also deserves a big thanks for his years of service, especially his years managing the elections. He has been an asset both to the Daviess County Clerk's office and Daviess County. Good luck in this next phase of your life.
David Fleischmann
Owensboro
