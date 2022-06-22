In reference to the article ”Gordon Files for Family Court Seat" in the June 8 Messenger-Inquirer, I can’t figure out how you can just reapply after being removed.
But I do want to say thank you to Megan Jackson. It’s not a witch hunt if there was enough evidence to remove Gordon. Thank goodness someone cares enough about our judicial system to let us know who is abusing their power.
Tammy Mattingly
Maceo
