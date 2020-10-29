To ridicule or scorn one of the easiest and most basic practices to protect the health of your neighbors and colleagues — mask-wearing — is not pro-life.
To make it an issue to the point where it is literally politically incorrect in some circles to wear that mask is not pro-life.
To downplay the disease that is the reason for the masks is not pro-life.
To judge others for following the guidelines set by healthcare professionals and the president's own task force is not pro-life.
None of these things are pro-life. Not one. Not at all.
Carey Ann Atherton
Owensboro
