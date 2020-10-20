I stopped by the cemetery a little while ago to visit my mom and dad's grave, thank God for them, and to see the gravestone for aborted babies. It reads, “In loving memory of the innocent victims of abortion. This monument stands as a testimony to the sanctity of life.”
Abby Johnson worked for Planned Parenthood. In August 2009, her supervisor assigned her a new goal to double the sales of abortions performed the previous year. She resisted and was told abortion was how they made their money. She resigned in October 2009 as clinic director after watching an abortion on ultrasound. She witnessed the baby trying to get away from the suction. The baby lost the battle and was pulled apart. The last thing she remembers seeing is the baby's spine being pulled through the suction hose, while the doctor said, “Beam me up, Scotty.”
Biden and Harris support codifying Roe v. Wade, which would take the question of legal abortion out of the hands of the Supreme Court by passing legislation in Congress that guarantees women in every state the right to an abortion. Amy McGrath has said she is 100% for abortion.
You may be thinking this isn't the only issue. If I was about to be aborted, it would be my main issue, and probably yours too! President Trump isn't right about everything, but his stance on abortion is right, and I support him for that, and on judgement day, God will too.
Mark Westerfield
Whitesville
