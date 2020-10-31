Recently, a friend sent me a link of a priest’s sermon about the liberal views of Joe Biden, especially his stand on abortion since he claims to be a Catholic and abortion is against the Catholic faith. It was so great to hear a member of the clergy be so honest and unafraid to tell the truth about Joe Biden’s views.
Kentucky Right to Life states that Joe Biden supports the Democratic platform of unlimited abortion even through birth and, when asked about prohibiting abortion after 20 weeks when the unborn child can feel pain, he said "I’m not going to interfere with that," which would allow abortion through birth. How can any Christian believe in the slaughter of these innocent babies, some 60 million at this time, even through birth?
Joe Biden has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider. The acting president of Planned Parenthood made the statement, "We feel we can’t endure another four years of pro-life Trump."
Amy McGrath is also pro-abortion, and Mitch McConnell has a 100% pro-life voting record according to the National Right to Life Committee, so if you are pro-life and believe in the sanctity of life, then please vote for President Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Brett Guthrie and D.J. Johnson. As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord (Joshua 24:15) and vote for life.
Martha L. Hall
Owensboro
