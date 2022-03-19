My name is William Dakota Compton. I am a teacher, a city commissioner in Plum Springs, and I’m running to be the representative for Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District.
As a teacher, I feel that it is my responsibility to do everything I can for my students. So, I have decided to run for Congress to make the world a better place for them.
Through my students, I’ve seen and met families who are unable to receive medical help because of the high costs, families with parents working two and three jobs just to make rent, and families who are just struggling to survive.
Brett Guthrie took office during my freshman year of high school. I am now in my sixth year of teaching. He is still in office, and nothing has gotten better. The same problems that my classmates and I faced are still affecting my students today.
Kentucky has been my home for my entire life. I grew up here. I went to public school here. I went to college here and started a life of my own here. I’m a true-blooded Kentuckian, and I’m running for Congress to make sure that we have a representative that will listen to, and stand up for every single person in the district.
William Compton
Bowling Green
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.