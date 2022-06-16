Democrats and President Biden are saying they will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. The government can raise your tax rate like Daviess County and the City of Owensboro did in recent years to pay for their own retirements and to fund the downtown development, or their policies can cause runaway inflation, which causes you to pay more income tax, property tax, sales and usage tax, insurance premium tax, etc.
For you Democrats that elected out of basic math and economic courses for sex education and sexual identity courses, I thought I would outline how a person working 40 hours a week making $20 an hour is affected by Biden’s policies after a 4.5% wage increase.
Before raise to after wage increase:
Gross wages -- weekly $800 -- $836
Less: Social Security Medicare tax -- $61.20 -- $63.95
Less: Federal income tax -- $96 -- $100.32
Less: State income tax -- $40 -- $41.80
Less: Local tax -- $14.24 -- $14.88
Amount left after taxes -- $588.56 -- $615.05
Less: Inflation rate 1960-2021, 3.8%: $30.40
Less: Current Biden inflation rate, 8.5%: $71.06
Buying power after inflation and taxes: $558.16 -- $543.99
After an average wage increase of 4.5% and with inflation at 8.5%, you are losing $14.17 per week and your taxes increased by $9.51. Even liberal Bill Maher said the Democrats have lost their common sense. I contend they never had it to lose.
You should have used your common sense when you voted in the last national election. You get another chance this November if you can afford the gas to get to the polls.
Larry O'Bryan
Philpot
