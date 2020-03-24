Kudos on the March 14 Messenger-Inquirer front page COVID-19 Test Kits block insert. In my opinion that is one, maybe the only one, of the most straight forward and practical advisories that I have seen in print or on the television and Internet in the past two weeks of confused, often contradictory, and panicky reporting.
Now, if only someone would explain why and how this virus, in current metrics, differs from other recent outbreaks of viral epidemics, e.g., SARS, MERS, Swine Flu, or other Type A H1N1 variants, so as to warrant the current worldwide response.
This austere social distancing is hopefully as close to the only biblical “a nation in sackcloth and sitting in ashes” that this generation will have to experience.
Fred Meister
Owensboro
