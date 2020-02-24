W. Clay H. Ford’s In My View column of Feb. 18 makes a strong case for greater investment in early childhood education. At the Public Life Foundation, we whole-heartedly believe this, and the data is out there to prove it.
Investing in the early years of a child makes complete sense when we recognize that 85% of brain growth happens in the first three years. Unlike other organs, we are born with a brain that is not yet fully developed. Expanding opportunities for stimulating that brain takes advantage of the rapid development in the early years.
Investing now in the early learning of a child will pay huge dividends down the road. That’s why our foundation is dedicated to expanding access to quality early learning in the next six years. We commend Ford and the Prichard Committee for drawing more attention to this vital issue and making it a top priority.
Ford is spot-on with the economic benefits of investing early. Just ask a teacher. She knows soon after a child walks through the door whether he is kindergarten-ready or not. And those who are kindergarten-ready will be more likely to graduate from high school, have successful careers and propel the economic growth of our community forward.
Bruce Hager
Chairman of the Public Life Foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.