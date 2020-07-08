It is time to remove Confederate statue from courthouse lawn
The events of recent weeks across our nation have reminded us as a society that much work remains to be done to address the sin of racism and further healing in our community and nation. Among the most basic tenets of Christian belief is that each human being is created in the image of God and, therefore, should be treated with dignity from the moment of conception until natural death. The sin of racism is a denial of that fact. We must all be willing to authentically listen to those whose lives continue to be diminished by racism and prejudice. Having listened, we must consciously act to bring about change.
For many years the presence of a monument to Confederate war dead has been a contradictory symbol to many people, most especially African American citizens. The cause of the Confederacy cannot be separated from the defense of human slavery.
I believe that it is time to remove the Confederate monument from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn and I expressed my opinion to the county judge and county commissioners. The monument might properly be preserved and displayed in a museum setting where its fuller history can be explained and the embarrassment it has represented may be acknowledged.
The Most Reverend William F. Medley
Bishop, Diocese of Owensboro
We should believe our intelligence on Russian bounties
When I was in the Air Force, my branch worked with intelligence agencies. We worked 20 hours a day from places all around the world gathering information.
We worked with all branches of our military to help keep our country safe. We didn’t carry weapons, but we did other classified things. When our Intelligence Agency says that other countries, namely Russia, put bounties on our troops, you can bet that, if given a lie detector test, they would pass it.
Others will blame “fake news” or deny the information. But we gave information to our British allies that a bounty was put on their troops that we didn’t tell our own government.
Give Mr. Trump a lie detector test and see if he could pass. Stand back or the explosion might get you.
Joe Newton
Owensboro
We should strive to live in peace with everyone
We should all be concerned about race — the human race, that is. We were taught, and in turn taught others, the little children’s song “Jesus loves the little children, all the little children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.”
In the biblical book of Genesis, all humankind was created as one group, and I believe in the eyes of our Maker, that’s still the way it is. No one person is worth any more than, or any less than, anyone else.
So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them (Genesis 1:27). We have no indication of color, so we don’t know what color Adam and Eve were. What difference would it make anyway?
Gold Created us all in love; to love him and each other. Anything less than that is man-introduced perversion of creation. It is a Christian concept, but others also, that we should strive to live in peace with everyone.
Perhaps by his grace, God can make us one race again — human, color and ethnicity neutral.
Pastor Oda Shouse
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.