The fight over what is America, and our community’s representation of it, is ongoing. Although the Civil War is over and the Confederate soldier on our county courthouse lawn is just a statue, it’s emblematic of deeper, foundational beliefs that speak without saying a word in a legacy of a Cold War of ideologies that ripple throughout our community.
Those with a Confederate ideology contradict ideals of a fuller expression of acceptance. These beliefs manifest in devaluing life with inadequate housing, poverty and gun violence.
The heroic vote to remove the statue acknowledges our leaders understand the problem with preserving legacies of division and ideologies of devaluation. But the structure of our court system is providing cover to Confederate ideology, protection for white supremacy, and agreement with devaluing people.
As a community, we express the path of our choosing by our investments. Removing the statue is one of those investments; its removal will express garnering us forward to a more inclusive community.
The removal of the statue doesn’t destroy or change history, make a mockery of it, or even change the hearts of those with Confederate ideological sympathies. But it exposes our leadership’s ability to set the example of investment in an all-encompassing expression of community.
We’re not holding people of old to today’s standard of truth and justice; we’re doing better because we know better. We’re choosing to build a more loving community that values all life equally. It’s time for the statue to come down. Now.
Rhondalyn Randolph
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.