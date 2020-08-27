I enjoyed Republican Larry O’Bryan man-splaining what Democrats believe. Bless his heart, I reckon Fox News tells him what they wish the party platform says. Read it yourself at https://www.demconvention.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2020-07-31-Democratic-Party-Platform-For-Distribution.pdf.
Here are some highlights.
Health care:
Make COVID-19 testing, treatment and eventual vaccines available and free.
Enrolls the lowest income Americans without premiums.
Economy:
Raise the minimum wage to $15.
Increase the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.
Make public colleges and universities tuition-free for students whose families earn less than $125,000, and community colleges tuition-free.
Increase the affordable housing supply.
Criminal justice:
Overhaul the criminal justice system.
Decriminalize marijuana use, but leave the choice to fully legalize it to individual states.
Climate change:
Invest in infrastructure and clean energy.
Work to eliminate carbon pollution from power plants by 2035.
Voting rights:
Restore Voting Rights Act protections.
Immigration and foreign policy:
Create a path to citizenship for unauthorized immigrants.
Bring our forever wars to a responsible end.
End U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
Stop the race to war with Iran.
Continue commitment to Israel’s security.
Support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Party platforms are a wishlist. If Democrats win the presidency, the House and the Senate, as Republicans did in 2016, some proposals could become law.
For example, the Republicans voted to abolish abortion in 2017. Oh, wait, they could have and didn’t. Hey, Republicans, ever wonder why not?
Barbara Bennett
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.