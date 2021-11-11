I just felt I had to say something about the Christmas parade. I just don't understand why they could not have a traditional parade like always.
I understood last year why it was canceled due to COVID-19, but I don't understand why they came up with the idea this year to just have a display and have everyone walk down the street to look at it.
We had an air show, a boat race and even a Veterans Day parade. There were several thousand people that attended these events. The main thing is that it hurts the kids who are going to miss out on the Christmas parade two years in a row. Did anyone consider this?
And yes, I know organizers said the reason why it was canceled was because no one wanted to enter in the so-called Christmas parade that was planned because those parade participants can't have a traditional parade. I just wanted to say how sad this is for everyone.
Larry Richards
Whitesville
