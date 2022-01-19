It’s time to remove divisive statue
Why is the Confederate statue still standing guard over the grounds of our county courthouse? When will this memorial to a time of secession be removed to a less-than-public square?
I want to see the statue removed and replaced with some symbol or memorial to the dream that was written into our Constitution, that we are a country striving to establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare of our citizens. It’s time for this statue to be taken down and put somewhere other than governmental property.
I want to work for a vision of our city/county where we can build the beloved community, a dream that Martin Luther King, Jr. lived and died for. This statue stands for division, not unity. Is this dream of division what Owensboro residents want today?
Let’s come together and use our voices to speak for all that we share: humanity and Mother Earth. There is certainly more that unites us than what divides us. The time is now to remove this statue and address the division it represents and work for the future of Owensboro.
Mary Danhauer
Owensboro
