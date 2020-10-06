I have lived here in Owensboro now for just over one year after moving from the Fort Knox area. I've always loved nature and the outdoors and have really enjoyed walking in almost all of the city and county parks and on nearly all of the Atkinson Greenbelt.
My special place to visit here in Owensboro is the Joe Ford Nature Park, and I have started volunteering there regularly, trying to help with maintaining their walking/biking trails. The park is quite small — just 13 acres in size — but it is almost totally covered in trees (a mini forest) with some trees over 100 feet tall.
One of the two entrances to the Joe Ford Nature Park is at the westernmost end of the Greenbelt near the end of the bypass/U.S. 60. Most people entering the Greenbelt at this location start at the Joe Ford Nature Park or the GRAAD parking area located next door.
Ongoing at this time within the Joe Ford Nature Park is a project funded by a grant to edge several of the walking trails with landscape timbers. In preparation for this work, all of the trials — none of which are paved — have been widened, leveled and any weeds growing in or near the trails removed. A couple of trails have been significantly upgraded, adding additional trail length and opening up areas at the park that were not previously accessible. Soon to be added is a series of fitness stations located along the trail system.
Adrian Bambini
Owensboro
