Join us online for National Day of Prayer
The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 7, and Owensboro will still hold its event, but this time via the internet.
Because all are affected by COVID-19, the need to gather together with our loved ones, our co-workers and friends, to have a sense of community and to humbly call upon God regarding our nation is greater than ever. Please join us at: facebook.com/owensboronationaldayofprayer/events and scroll down to our May 7, 11:30 a.m. event. All info is there.
We’ll be reading God’s Word together then watching a video, which is a compilation of pre-recorded prayers, songs and testimony, all by Kentuckians, all from their homes or places of work, just for this event. The Church, family, health care, government, military, business, education and media ... they all need our prayers. Please join us in this intimate yet powerful setting as we all fight for America, on our knees.
Rick Rhodes, Karla Owens. Kory Hausner, Kathy Hardesty, Connie Goodman and Jo Barron
Committee members, Owensboro National
Day of Prayer
Time to hold elected officials accountable
We should hold our local elected officials to account. They get a nice (taxpayer-funded) government salary and benefits that the average citizen would like to have from their employers. The government employees are involved in setting their own bountiful salary and benefits.
So when a citizen goes to the courthouse or calls 6-plus times over several months, and a certain county official is never in the office and her staff does not know when she will be, something stinks.
We need to stop electing on identity politics like gender, sexual orientation and race. We need qualification level, dedication level, good work ethic and accountability to the taxpayers to be the leading set of guiding factors. Elected officials should be available and accountable to the voting citizenry (taxpayers).
No wonder the county is in financial dire straits. We have too many highly paid employees on the payroll and a cushy benefit system. This is not referring to those behind the glass windows that come to work every day, but to their elected managers that never seem to be available. Time to help them get unelected.
We pay these people handsomely so they can find more ways to raise our taxes and spend our earned monies on things we would not spend it on. And we vote them back in time and time again. It is time we realize what has been going on all along and hold them to account.
James Clark
Owensboro
We must protect all lives
During our recent Kentucky legislative session, one bill was highlighted because of its strong, bipartisan support. Senate Bill 9 passed the House 70-16 and passed the Senate 30-2, yet it was vetoed by our governor.
The question that begs to be answered is, why would Governor Andy Beshear veto a bill that had overwhelming support from both political parties? The answer is that Senate Bill 9 was a “born alive” infant protection bill, and that would not be acceptable to the governor’s Planned Parenthood friends.
Each day I watch the governor’s briefings, and I hear him exhort us to stay at home because this shows compassion. As we tally the deaths he reminds us that each one is a real individual, not just a number. He says protecting the vulnerable among us is a test of our humanity. Governor, I submit to you that by bowing to the far-left agenda you chose not to protect the most vulnerable of all Kentuckians. You failed the test of humanity.
Alice Tooley
Owensboro
