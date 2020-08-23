The Aug. 21 edition of the Messenger-Inquirer had stories related to unpaid utility bills and a pause on evictions, and a common theme in both stories seemed to be these situations were the doings of Gov. Andy Beshear and his executive orders issued to prevent Kentuckians from having their power disconnected and removed from their homes.
First, we are in the throws of a historical pandemic. There are over one million people in this state currently unemployed. Thanks to changes implemented by the previous administration, the UI system has been hobbled, causing incredible hardship causing those affected unable to meet their obligations. Gov. Beshear's team is working tirelessly to get claims processed.
Second, the states are having extreme financial shortfalls caused by the pandemic.
There is a bill sitting on Mitch McConnell's desk addressing aid to the states like Kentucky. That money is needed to assist in paying utilities and landlords. Sen. McConnell had no issues with giving billions of dollars to the rich and large corporations, but seems to have little inclination to help regular Kentuckians, utilities or landlords.
I ask Sen. McConnell, one of the richest members of the Senate, to do his job and help Kentucky, one of the poorest states in the union, and who he has represented for 35 years.
Elizabeth Belcher
Owensboro
