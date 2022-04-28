The broadband article reported in the April 22 edition of the M-I is good news. Installation of quick, reliable service within 18 months will be a great addition for the county’s rural population and businesses.
The article also mentioned that financial support of this project ($10 million) was by way of federal dollars – the American Rescue Plan Act - and without ARPA funds, construction would not be possible.
Therein lies some political intrigue and partisan skullduggery. Paraphrasing Paul Harvey, here is the rest of the story. The vote in the Senate to start the reconciliation process for ARPA was a tie until Vice President Kamala Harris broke the deadlock by voting to move the budgetary process along.
The single Kentucky Democrat in the House of Representatives, John Yarmuth from Louisville, both sponsored and voted for the bill in the House and through his diligence, the act was signed into law after a 219 -209 vote count.
Interestingly, all Republican members of the Kentucky congressional delegation (Comer, Guthrie, Massie, Rogers, Barr, McConnell, Paul) voted against ARPA, following their party line and, in this case, pointlessly ignoring the modern communication needs of their constituency.
Hopefully, when the new system is in place and rural Daviess Countians go online to enjoy the new broadband, they will remember that Vice President Harris did the right thing. One vote can make a huge difference. And now you know the rest of the story.
Ed Cupp
Owensboro
